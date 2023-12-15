For the second consecutive year, the Salvation Army to host a British-style “Big Brass Blast” Band at the 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

The performance is a part of the over 130-year-old Red Kettle Campaign which kicked off in Milwaukee this year on November 10. Music Director Daren Spencer, who helped organize the event, told WTMJ it’s great to do music for a unifying cause.

“When people see the red kettle, they know, ‘Well, that’s gonna help people. That’s something I can get behind.'” he said. “It’s actually one of the most recognized symbols in the world.”

The British-style band is made up of volunteers in the Salvation Army and the Milwaukee area, and they will play a variety of Christmas songs throughout the performance.

He said the British-style band is a tradition in the Salvation Army, and they will have instruments such as brass, tubas, trombones, and tenor horn to produce a very unique style. Even though it is a unique style, Spencer said they’ve had the music for weeks, but they will have only one rehearsal before they perform on Saturday.

But Spencer isn’t worried.

“Just looking at music and the time that I’ve spent practicing. It’s going to be a ‘blast’, literally,” Spencer said. “We’ll have a great time doing it.”

The overall goal of the Milwaukee Red Kettle Campaign is to raise over 4 million dollars, and all of that money will go right back into the community for causes such as Christmas toys and meals as well as food pantries.

“It’s an opportunity for you to take a break from all of the hustle of the holiday season… Come on down, have a free concert, enjoy the music, maybe even sing along, dance along,” Spencer said. “It’s a great opportunity to help support our community and help strengthen our community as well.”

The event will take place on the shuffleboard courts in the 3rd Street Market Hall Saturday from noon-1pm.