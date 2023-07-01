MILWAUKEE — In a rapidly evolving NBA landscape, the Milwaukee Bucks will retain their continuity by retaining former All-Stars Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez on new contracts.

Lopez, 35, will return on a two-year, $48 million contract as reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania on Saturday afternoon. A finalist for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award and winner of the NBA’s Community Assist Award, Lopez is a crucial member of Milwaukee’s core as its defensive anchor and a solid compliment for star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It’s been heavily reported that the Bucks competed against the Houston Rockets — a young team with the most cap space in the league this summer. However, Bucks General Manager Jon Horst remained focused on retaining Lopez as the team shifts to a new system under head coach Adrian Griffin.

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN’s NBA Today Free Agency Special that the Bucks will be active in talks now that their main priority of returning Lopez and Middleton is secure.

“The Bucks are not done. They want to go out and continue to improve this year,” Woj said.

It didn’t take long after free agency began on Friday night for Middleton to sign a three-year, $102 million contract. A staple of Milwaukee Bucks basketball for the last decade, Middleton reignited his play during the team’s first-round loss to the Miami Heat.

RELATED: Khris Middleton has successful knee surgery to address lingering issues

While Horst focused on his headliners, two valued role players — Joe Ingles and Jevon Carter — departed for deals that Milwaukee could not afford to match. The former, an Australian swingman who played just one season in Milwaukee, signed a lucrative two-year deal with Orlando while the latter, a journeyman backup point guard, secured a three-year, $20 million deal down I-41 to the Chicago Bulls.

Financial flexibility is limited for Horst as the Milwaukee Bucks hover near the highest payroll in the NBA with these two signings. Milwaukee only has eight players under contract. They will now be able to pursue veteran minimum deals and try to bring back players like Jae Crowder, Wesley Matthews, or A.J. Green, who are still under a cap hold.

EDITOR’S NOTE AT 3:45 P.M. ON JULY 1: Free agent forward Jae Crowder has agreed to a new one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to NBA Insider Chris B. Haynes.

Players have been signing minimum contracts at an accelerated rate as the NBA adapts to its new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was signed into effect for the league’s 2023-24 season. Milwaukee has a significant gap at the backup point guard position and shaky depth across the board early in this offseason.

Summer League could be a deciding factor as this team looks to asses young and aspiring talent before finalizing contracts. Included on that roster are the Bucks’ two draft picks — Chris Livingston of Kentucky and Andre Jackson Jr. of UConn. Other players competing include former Gonzaga star Drew Timme, former draft pick Nico Mannion and 2022 second-round pick Hugo Besson.

Free agents who could be a fit with the Bucks’ roster include Malik Beasley, Cory Joseph, Dario Saric, Dillon Brooks, and Javonte Green.

COVERAGE FROM 620 WTMJ — HOME OF THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS:

BUCKS IN 6:00: Recapping every game of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2023 Playoffs in six minutes