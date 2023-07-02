Wrapper Yung Gravy is set to take to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 6th following a pair of cancellations in the last week.

Just Announced: The Gravy Train returns to #Summerfest55 🙌 Catch @yunggravy at the @AmFamAmp on 7/6. Enjoy the fest and then head to the show included with your admission.



C'est La Vie!

Matthew Hauri, whose stage name is Yung Gravy, has played in Wisconsin several times, including in 2022 at The Rave. Hauri graduated from UW Madison in 2017 with a degree in marketing. Prior to his graduation, Hauri first uploaded music to SoundCloud in 2016, and signed a contract with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, that has worked with several other A-listers, including Taylor Swift and the Weeknd.

The announcement comes after pop band AJR had to cancel a concert on the 6th, as well as a collaboration with group Imagine Dragons, because of an ailing family member. AJR was selected to replace Jimmy Buffet, whose show was also canceled “for reasons out of our control” according to Summerfest. Buffet was admitted to a hospital earlier this year and has canceled several shows.

The Yung Gravy concert is free with admission to Summerfest, doors to the Amphitheater will open at 6:30pm on July 6th.