MEQUON, Wis. — A 15-year-old was killed in a crash in Mequon early Sunday morning.

Mequon Police told TMJ4 News the 18-year-old driver lost control on a curve, crossed the center line and crashed into a tree while driving northbound North River Road.

The 15-year-old from Mequon was in the passenger seat and died at the scene.

First responders found the 18-year-old driver from Mequon nearby. The driver is in custody and Mequon police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update as needed.