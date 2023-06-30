MILWAUKEE – The Hartland-Lakeside School District’s vote to appoint Tina Johnson as superintendent was nearly unanimous on Friday. Tom Harter was the only school board member to vote ‘nay’ on the appointment.

Harter’s son, former school board member John Harter, was recently found guilty of election fraud.

John Harter was elected to Hartland-Lakeside school board last year. However, Harter did not live in the district he was running for. He used his father’s home address, which was inside the district, for campaign materials. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Tom Harter knew his son lived outside the district. Local authorities were notified of John’s misrepresentation by a citizen complaint.

John Harter resigned from the School Board April 5th, charged with misdemeanor election fraud April 14th, and sentenced to thirty days at the Waukesha County Huber Facility on Friday. His sentencing also required paying a fine of over $3,000.

Tom Harter did not give an explanation of his vote against Tina Johnson.

