MILWAUKEE — You might want to get out to the polls a little earlier than planned today with strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible this evening.

According to Storm Team 4 Meteorologist, Marisa Woloszyn, a warm front is expected to push through southeastern Wisconsin late Thursday afternoon. Which ultimately could lead to thunderstorms, hail with a diameter greater than 1″, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.

The storms are expected to move in this afternoon with that warm front, however, the strongest of the storms won’t be in southeastern Wisconsin until 7 p.m.

A strong wind off Lake Michigan will potentially limit the threat of severe storms. However, even if the severe storms miss Southeastern Wisconsin, large hail is still possible.

Woloszyn expects Walworth, Jefferson, Waukesha, Kenosha and Racine counties to have the greatest likelihood of seeing a tornado touch ground. However, Lake Michigan is anticipated to reduce the chance for any tornadoes.

Any and all storms are expected to subside by midnight Tuesday but are expected to resume midday Wednesday.