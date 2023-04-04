The Milwaukee Brewers are off and running, starting their season 3-1, and in case you missed it, baseball world, Brice Turang says hello!

The Brewers former first-round draft pick made his home debut in front of his family, and his home crowd on Monday afternoon, and did so, in a way no one will ever forget – even if he may have.

On Monday, Turang hit his first-career home run and his first career grand slam all in one swing, and before he finished rounding the bases, you realize it’s another home-grown star being born right before our very own eyes.

We’ve seen this story before, Milwaukee.

You don’t have to look far back in history to see the impact and successful trajectory a rookie can have with this organization.

Ryan Braun, JJ Hardy, Rickie Weeks, and Prince Fielder just to name a few.

Prior to the season, my expectations for Turang were mild, I did not expect him to come in here and make the impact, both on defense and offense, in the manner he has, and as quickly as he has.

The talent was ALWAYS there, he flew through the minors, I just thought it might take a little longer than four games to start the season.

It hasn’t taken me long to realize he has the “It” factor, he’s got the swag, the eye black is on, he’s a defensive genius, always a threat at the plate, and don’t forget about the speed the kid presents when he gets on base.

It’s quite remarkable, to be honest, and, by the looks of it already, could be the beginning of something magical in Milwaukee for many years to come.

Based off of what we have witnessed in the early stages of this season, the Brewers are looking to be in excellent shape for not only this season, but for their future, and years to come, with Turang leading the way thus far.

Bottom line Milwaukee, you don’t have to look far, a star is being brewed before our own eyes, and if you’re like me, I’ll be taking Craig Counsell’s advice and snagging a #0 jersey the next time I visit American Family Field, and you should too.