A two hour edition of WTMJ Nights and we have some fun for Brian. There was a big game at American Family Field, Brian wants to hear how the fans are feeling after the Brewers dominating victory over the Mets. Donald Trump is set to return to New York tomorrow and there is a debate on whether or not to release his mugshot to the public after his expected arrest. There was a wildly popular women’s college basketball game this past weekend and it generated some controversy. The Drive Thru Window opens up with Brian Noonan, a theatre review, and easy home improvement projects that turn into a hassle. All of this, WTMJ Nights!