MILWAUKEE — Rejoice, Wisconsin! Your Milwaukee Brewers returned home to American Family Field with a bang, shutting out the New York Mets 10-0 in front of a sellout home crowd that spend the entire day celebrating their beloved baseball team.

After a slow start for both sides offensively, the Brewers came alive with their first run in the third inning off a single from Jesse Winker. A fifth inning home run by Brian Anderson extended the lead to three before a massive fifth inning led by Brice Turang’s first-career home run — a grand slam that was ultimately the catalyst in a seven-run inning for the Brewers. No one scored for the rest of the game.

Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta allowed only two hits and struck out seven hitters in the contest. Peralta, who recently had a child, said he drew energy from the hometown crowd and the team’s rookies. He went on to explain how seeing Turang’s mother cry in the stands after his grand slam reminded him of his own first game.

“There is nothing I could change about it,” Peralta said of his team’s first home game of the year. “It was perfect.”