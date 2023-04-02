MILWAUKEE — Coming off their worst defeat of the season, the invigorated Milwaukee Bucks bounced back for a 117-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a battle between two of the league’s top candidates for the 2023 Most Valuable Player Award.

Leading the way for the Bucks was none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who tallied a game-high 33 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 32 minutes of game-time. The two-time MVP led his team with a +21 in the box score while dueling with Joel Embiid — star center of the 76ers, who posted 28 points and nine rebounds of his own.

Much has been made of the 2023 NBA MVP race, which has largely been headlined by Embiid and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the national landscape. Antetokounmpo, however, remains an obvious candidate, averaging a career-best 31.1 points per game while leading the winningest team in the NBA.

“We certainly feel like Giannis is the MVP.”



Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer doesn’t mince words about why Antetokounmpo deserves his third MVP trophy this year (via @DylanHCarter) #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XlsQFLreFx — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) April 3, 2023

While the individual matchup was a spectacle for basketball fans worldwide, it was the team-based approach of the Milwaukee Bucks that prevailed. As a team, the Bucks assisted on more than half of their made field goals (28-of-46) thanks in large part to the nine assists of Khris Middleton and six more by Jevon Carter.

After beginning with red-hot 3-point shooting by attacking the right corner and beginning 5-of-5 from deep, Milwaukee steadily pivoted toward a balanced attack of paint points and mid-range shots that helped the team withstand Philly’s third quarter push. The front court combo of Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis combined for 39 points on 71% shooting.

Guard Grayson Allen exited the game after just 20 minutes with a right ankle sprain. After the game, head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters they would revaluate Allen one day at a time. His status for the Tuesday night game in Washington D.C. is unclear at this time.

