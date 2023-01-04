MILWAUKEE — Do you gravitate toward thrills, chills and horror for entertainment? Would you consider yourself an adventurous spirit? If you answered yes, you’re in luck! U.S. Ghost Adventures is bringing its haunting ghost tours to Milwaukee as one of 12 new destinations established in 2023.

As announced by U.S. Ghost Adventures, Milwaukee was a natural next step for the group’s venture into the unknown.

“In the town where beer, baseball, and bratwurst rule, more menacing pastimes brew beneath the surface. Dare to uncover what shackles the dead to Milwaukee’s cursed past,” U.S. Ghost Adventures officials said. “Join Brew City Ghosts to reveal the strange and fascinating dark history of Brew City. Beyond the tangy taste of IPA’s, there’s a poison that simmers at the very core of haunted Milwaukee.”

Each of the tours will last approx. an hour and leaves from the Milwaukee Public Market at 8:00 p.m. most nights. Haunted destinations include the Milwaukee River Walk, the Hilton Grand Inn and the Pabst Theatre.

Instead of celebrating the positive aspects of the city’s history, the Milwaukee Ghost Tour will pull back the curtains on crooked businessmen, mafia members, soldiers and Federales who bring haunting details to life within the city you think you know and love.

If you are interested in learning more about the Brew City Ghosts and upcoming events, click here to visit the U.S. Ghost Adventures website.

