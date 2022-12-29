WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Despite life-saving efforts from medics and police officers, a 75-year-old woman died in Whitefish Bay on Wednesday night when she was pinned underneath a car, suffering numerous fatal injuries.

As announced by the Whitefish Bay Police Department via social media, police and medical first responders were dispatched to the intersection of E Lake View Ave & N Santa Monica Blvd in Whitefish Bay at 5:38 p.m. on Weds., Dec. 28, 2022 for reports of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

When they arrived, first responders found the elderly woman pinned underneath a vehicle, though it remains unclear what events led up to the accident.

Crews from the North Shore Fire Department arrived shortly after with the proper equipment to extract her from underneath the vehicle. Once freed, it became increasingly apparent that the woman’s injuries put her life in danger.

They tried to save her, but she lost consciousness and medics were unable to resuscitate the victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say that the driver who struck the woman cooperated with Whitefish Bay investigators are remained at the scene through the incident and response.

Due to the fatal nature of the incident, the Wisconsin State Patrol was called in to conduct the investigation. They are withholding the victims’ identity as this stage of the process out of respect for her loved ones.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” the Whitefish Bay Police Dept. stated. “We ask for the family’s privacy.”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: Wisconsin businesses are eligible for a grant to open a new location or expand an existing one