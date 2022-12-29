BURLINGTON, Wis. — Deputies converged at a home in Walworth County on Thursday morning, where a suspect accused of flashing a firearm and threatening partygoers allegedly fired his weapon while trying to flee from the authorities.

According to a press release issued by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a house on Hamas Rd for reports that a male suspect was using a weapon to threaten people at a party around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 29. They rushed to the Spring Prairie in order to contact the suspect before anyone was hurt.

Deputies were joined by officers from the Village of East Troy Police Department to search for the suspect around 2:11 a.m. and found a crowd of about 20 people in and outside of the house. A suspect then fled from the scene on foot, leading officers to chase after him.

Walworth County deputies say they were shot at by the suspect as he ran from the home into some nearby woods. Instead of aimlessly chasing him into the woods, they called for a SWAT team and the Suburban Mutual Assistance Response Team (SMART).

More officers arrived to establish a perimeter around the woods and formulate a strategy for bringing the suspect into custody. To keep the Walworth County communities safe, authorities sent a text alert, informing people to steer clear of the area.

Once the perimeter was set, they managed to contact the suspect and bring him into custody without the conflict escalating any further. No one was injured, and witnesses are being interviewed by Walworth County investigators to gather more details about the suspect and his interactions at the party.

