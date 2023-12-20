MILWAUKEE — For Jerome Listecki, the New Year will mark the beginning of the end of his career as Milwaukee Archbishop. In March, the archbishop will officially send a letter of resignation to Pope Francis.

Canon Law states that an archbishop must submit their resignation at 75 years of age. Listecki turns 75 in March.

“We submit the resignation, the Pope accepts it, and sends back the words ‘Now Until Then’ (in Latin),” Listecki explained to Wisconsin’s Morning News. “(Now Until Then) means ‘You stay in place, until I replace you.'”

But the replacement process could take months if not longer, according to the archbishop.

“It could be three months, six months, a year, it could be two years (before a successor is named),” he said. “You just don’t know.”

Listecki was installed Archbishop of Milwaukee in January 2010.

