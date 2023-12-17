Former attorney general Bill Barr is ready to move on from former president Donald Trump.

“I would prefer not to have Trump as president,” Barr told WTMJ’s Libby Collins. “There are other GOP candidates capable of winning massive victories. We’re throwing away a golden opportunity.”

Trump faces more than 90 indictments in multiple cases. Barr believes the most concerning trial for the former commander-in-chief is the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

“(The prosecution) accuses him of pretty outrageous acts of obstruction, if the allegations are true,” Barr explained. “But that case may not be tried before the presidential election.”

“The January 6th case is a harder case (for the prosecution), but that will be tried before the election. He faces risk in that case as well.”

