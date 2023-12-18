MILWAUKEE — The 45th Mayor of Milwaukee, Cavalier Johnson joined Steve Scaffidi and guest co-host Carole Caine on WTMJ N.O.W. Monday morning, discussing a wide variety of topics including the city’s reckless driving issue, his upcoming re-election campaign, the impact of the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), selling the Northridge Mall site and more.

How is Mayor Johnson tackling Milwaukee’s reckless driving problem?

It’s no secret to those living in the greater Milwaukee area that reckless driving is a real problem. With WTMJ listeners and fans reaching out in waves to address the subject, Scaffidi asked Mayor Johnson about what he and his colleagues are going to stop it.

“People are making the choice, they’re making the decision, to get behind the wheel of a vehicle and treat it like a missile driving down the streets, endangering themselves, endangering the greater public safety for everybody.”

Some of the preventive measures set by the Mayor to combat this include the Vision Zero project, which aims to reach zero pedestrian deaths by reckless driving accidents within the next 15 years. He also cited a partnership with the Greater Milwaukee Urban League which educates drivers and offers guidance to young people.

RELATED: City of Milwaukee receives $4 million grant to improve traffic safety

An increase in protected bike lanes, in theory, provides another hurdle for those who participate in reckless driving, Mayor Johnson explained. He also noted that Governor Tony Evers recently signed a bipartisan bill to provide more comprehensive driver’s ed courses in the state’s schools. He feels that these factors, along with general support from the Milwaukee Common Council, should be enough to make Milwaukee’s roads safer.

“When anybody causes death, harm, or destruction in Milwaukee, there ought to be a price to pay,” Mayor Johnson said. “They should go to jail, they should be fined, whatever it is — folks should be held accountable for their actions.”

