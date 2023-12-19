The Milwaukee Archdiocese said it is willing to give pastoral blessings to anyone, this after Pope Francis declared priests can bless same sex couples but not the marriage itself.

“The Pope is not instituting a new ritual or practice,” Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki told WTMJ. “He was looking to clarify (blessings).”

The pontiff clarified that a priest can offer a blessing to anyone who is seeking God’s help, according to Listecki.

“When someone asks for a blessing, I don’t ask them to fill out a form,” the archbishop explained. “I take them at their disposition that they want to fulfill what God wants from them. Then, a blessing is given.”

Listecki said he is asked “all the time” to give blessings, and will continue to do so.

“Priests presume the requests are good intentioned.”

Archbishop Litecki will join Wis. Morning News on Friday at 7:20am.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

REPORT: Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport estimates 250,000 travelers for holiday season, increases flight frequency