MILWAUKEE — It’s Dry January, when people across the country cut back or stop drinking alcohol entirely as a means of investing in their mental and physical health. In this edition of What’s On Tap, Sandy Maxx is joined by Matt Cisz, the Head Brewer at the Milwaukee-based Gathering Place Brewing Company, to discuss his career and rank the top five non-alcoholic beers on the market.

What are the Top 5 Non-Alcoholic Beers? You’ll have to watch or listen to the segment to find out! You can do so here in your browser, by visiting the What’s On Tap podcast feed on your platform of choice, or by visiting the WTMJ YouTube channel to see the segment. Below are the timestamps for this video segment:

0:01 — Sandy introduces Matt Cisz, Head Brewer at Gathering Place.

1:52 — How does one become a Head Brewer?

3:55 — Matt’s path to Gathering Place.

6:18 — The value of Dry January

7:51 — Ranking the Top 5 Non-Alcoholic Beers.

11:31 — How did NA Beer No. 1 help the Bucks win a championship?

12:49 — What’s next at Gathering Place?

Their discussion also covers a range of topics including the upcoming N/A Soirée at Gathering Place Brewing’s Wauwatosa Taproom on Saturday, January 20. Are you interested in learning more about this event, Gathering Place Brewing Company, or their selection of non-alcoholic beers? Click here to visit their website.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Brewers Spring Training Schedule — Don’t miss a game with WTMJ’s 2024 broadcast calendar