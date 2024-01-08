KENOSHA, WIS – Three men have been arrested for the kidnapping of Rafael-Alfonso Farjardo-Gonzalez.

On the evening of Sunday, January 7th, deputies from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department stopped a car driving 90 MPH on I-94 north carrying four male occupants. Deputies noticed that one occupant, eventually discovered to be Farjardo-Gonzalez, had injuries to his face and blood on his clothes. Deputies began questioning Farjardo-Gonzalez and eventually discovered he had been kidnapped by the other three males.

At the same time, Milwaukee Police Officers were taking a complaint of a child sex crime involving a kidnapped adult male.

No booking picture of Farjardo-Gonzalez is available but he is in custody of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Kenosha Sheriff’s deputies arrested the other three men, Edwuin Toro-Araque, Lebys Joaquin-Salas, and Marco Toibares-Trojillo on kidnapping charges. All three were booked into the Kenosha County Jail.

The booking pictures of the three kidnapping suspects are below, there currently is no booking picture of Farjardo-Gonzalez.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: