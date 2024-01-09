***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SE WI UNTIL 6AM TUESDAY. DURING THIS TIME, LIGHT SNOW WILL FALL AND WINDS WILL START TO PICK UP.***

***A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF SE WI FROM 6AM TUESDAY UNTIL 3 AM WEDNESDAY. THIS IS THE TIMEFRAME FOR THE MOST IMPACTFUL, HEAVY SNOW, ALONG WITH GUSTY WINDS.***

Snow began to fall across southeastern Wisconsin early Tuesday morning.

8:45am

WTMJ meteorologist Craig Koplien joined Wis. Morning News to discuss today’s winter storm and another that is looming on Friday.

7:20am

Storm Team 4 chief meteorologist Brian Niznansky joined Wis. Morning News to provide an updated timeline.

6:00am

“There might be a brief lull in the snow before things crank up through the morning hours and into Tuesday afternoon,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Tyler Moore. “Snow will continue through this evening before wrapping up closer to midnight and the early morning hours.”

Snow totals near the lake will only range around 2 to 5 inches, Moore said.

But there will be a sharp increase of snowfall further west away from the lake.

“It will still be a very wet and heavy snowfall, but it will be all snow, we can expect snowfall accumulations between 5 to 10 inches,” Moore said. “It will also be very windy with gusts near 35 MPH this could cause some isolated power outages with heavy snow sticking to branches.”

TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS MAP



Only minor tweaks to the snowfall totals today. A little bit of a break in the action this morning before things really get going late this morning into the afternoon. Expect rain to mix in and melting snow closer to the lake with temps above freezing. pic.twitter.com/uZiq6pzElv — Tyler Moore (@TylerMoorewx) January 9, 2024

Another round of light snow looks likely from late Wednesday into Thursday morning, about an inch of snow. Then yet another round of snow looks possible Friday into Saturday, according to Moore.

Road conditions are expected to be slippery throughout the day; several accidents have been reported this morning, including a crash on Highway 83 near the Town of Erin in Washington County that has closed a portion of the road in both directions:

Road conditions as of 8:20am across Southeast Wisconsin (Image Credit: Wisconsin DOT)

WTMJ 5-day Forecast

TUESDAY: Heavy snow, Rain/snow Lakeside, Breezy

Accum: Widespread 5-10″ inland, 2-5″ lakeside

High: 37

Wind: NE 15-25 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Ends Near Midnight, Windy

Low: 29

Wind: NNW 20-30 G 35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Breezy, Light Snow Late

Accum: About 1″ Wednesday Night

High: 34

THURSDAY: Snow Early, then Mostly Cloudy

High: 32

FRIDAY: Snow, Windy

High: 33

SATURDAY: Snow, Windy

High: 25

