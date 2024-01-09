MILWAUKEE — Join WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi for 2024’s first episode of the Decision Wisconsin: Countdown to the RNC Podcast, where he lays out the challenges and opportunities for 2024 as we approach the presidential election in November.

Through interviews with elected officials, candidates for office, legal scholars and subject matter experts, the Decision Wisconsin Podcast will be your destination to stay informed on the latest news, important developments, and more from the world of politics.

In this episode, Steve shares some of his recent interview with Retired Navy Rear Admiral Michael Smith, who joined him to talk about the issues swirling around the candidacy of former President Donald Trump, and his thoughts and reaction to the events of January 6, 2021.

Admiral Smith founded and led the American College of National Security Leaders, a security think-tank that provided a non-partisan voice to increasingly polarized national security conversations.

