MILWAUKEE — Longtime Southeast Wisconsin radio personality Bob Reitman is stepping away from the mic at the end of this week with his final edition of WUWM’s weekly music program “It’s All Right, Ma, It’s Only Music.”

Reitman has been on the air in the Milwaukee area since 1966. In addition to WUWM, he joined various local radio outlets including WZMF, WAWA, WTOS, WQFM and WKTI, where he teamed up with 620 WTMJ legend Gene Mueller.

His show, “It’s Alright, Ma, It’s Only Music,” was formed during an earlier stint at WUWM and relaunched in 2007 as a live weekly music show.

“For the past 17 years, Reitman was a bridge between our past and our future. Reitman’s underground and freeform style, which he pioneered with us, will always be a part of our ethos here at WUWM and we will miss him greatly,” said General Manager David Lee.

“Bob Reitman is the best of what we do in radio, from his origins at WUWM to his blockbuster career throughout Milwaukee, and back to where it all started. We are lucky to have been the home to ‘It’s Alright, Ma, It’s Only Music’ and are thankful for everything he’s done for our radio listeners. I am going to miss him so much,” Ele Ellis, Vice President of Content and Programming stated.