MILWAUKEE — In light of strong winds across parts of Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that spans each of the following regions: Kenosha, Racine, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Walworth, Dodge County, Jefferson and Waukesha counties.

The warning, which was issued at 2:06 p.m. on April 20, 2023, is expected to last until 8:00 p.m. CST at the earliest. The National Weather Service also estimates that the range of potential exposure across three states would impact approx. 14.3 million people.

In addition to the potential for tornadoes, scattered hail up to two inches and wind gusts up to 75 MPH are in the range of possibilities for south and central Wisconsin.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/c5CklM1hTu — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 20, 2023

