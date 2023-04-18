MILWAUKEE- WTMJ has been named a recipient of the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters Crystal Award for excellence in community service.

The annual award is presented to stations across the country, in markets of all sizes, that display a dedication to serving their local community both on, and off, the air.

WTMJ is one of ten stations to win the award which was presented Tuesday, April 18th at the NAB’s annual ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. WTMJ is the only AM news/talk station to be recognized this year.

“Good Karma Brands and WTMJ’s commitment to our local community – telling its stories, sharing perspectives, and supporting causes – is the foundation of this legendary radio station and what we promise to do as media professionals and broadcasters,” Good Karma Brands Milwaukee Market Manager Emily Dillinger said. “I’m proud to be a part of this team that cares so deeply about Wisconsin and strives to live up to our promise to be Wisconsin’s radio station.”

Among the efforts recognized by the NAB include WTMJ’s long-running WTMJ Cares effort that raises money for local non-profits, Steve Scaffidi’s Salute to Service week that shines a light on heroic efforts performed by local members of law enforcement & first responders & WTMJ’s partnership with Kapco’s Kids2Kids Christmas which collects toys for underprivileged children during the holidays.

In addition to acts of community service, the NAB also considers coverage of news events that impact a local community. Among the stories highlighted by WTMJ in 2022 were severe weather coverage, the murder trial for Darrell Brooks & The Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, investigative pieces into domestic violence abuse victims & marijuana reform, the spring & midterm elections, and WTMJ 2022.