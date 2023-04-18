MILWAUKEE — A Marquette University student was found dead in the Cobeen Residence Hall Monday night, according to the Marquette Wire. They report that the Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) was called to the dorm near 11th and Wisconsin around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

MUPD told the Wire that when they arrived, they found a student unresponsive, attempted life-saving measures and eventually pronounced them dead on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be posted when further details are revealed.

UPDATE at 12:00 p.m. on April 18, 2023: WTMJ obtained the following statement from Tim Hanley, Acting Keyes Dean for Marquette’s College of Business Administration. It was issued to students and faculty within the Marquette community late on Tuesday morning. Dear College of Business Administration students, faculty and staff:



Today I share sad news about the loss of one of our students, Kamrin Ray. Kamrin passed away in his residence at Cobeen Hall last night, despite life-saving efforts by Marquette University Police Department officers who responded to the emergency call.



A first-year student, Kamrin was soft-spoken, attentive, thoughtful and interactive in his classes. One of his professors noted that during Kamrin’s Business Day One class, Kamrin was selected to be the project leader of his group, entrusted to lead and represent the team. He was a wonderful young man who made those around him better. We mourn this loss with Kamrin’s family and friends whose lives have been forever changed.



This is an incredibly difficult situation, and many of you may have heard about or witnessed the response last evening. Counseling services and pastoral support are available on campus for all faculty, staff and students. Members of the university’s Counseling Center and Campus Ministry are available to provide support services for coping with grief and loss, and the Marquette Employee Assistance Program is available for all employees and members of their households.



In O’Brien Hall, anyone who would like a moment of quiet or personal space for reflection may use the Executive Board Room (407) in the afternoon. Our college chaplain Rev. Ron Bieganowski, S.J., is also available for support. Please contact him via email to connect today: [email protected]



We are grateful to all those who responded to the situation. Residence Life staff were immediately on site to help at the first sign of a problem, and MUPD officers responded and tried everything they could to revive Kamrin.



We extend our deepest sympathies to Kamrin’s family and friends. Let’s keep them in our prayers.



Sincerely,



Tim Hanley

Acting Keyes Dean, College of Business Administration

