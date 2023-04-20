MILWAUKEE — Days of scattered precipitation across Southeast Wisconsin will fade away as we enter the weekend of April 21, clearing a pathway for several days of fun, entertainment and relaxation both indoors and out.

Please note that any quoted information under each event comes directly from event organizers on the page linked below it.

THE MILWAUKEE FILM FESTIVAL:

Avalon Theatre, Oriental Theatre & Times Cinema, running from April 20 to May 4

The annual Milwaukee Film Festival returns with nearly 300 films of all kinds to enjoy from local to international movies, documentaries, shorts and movies for kids, plus Q&A sessions with filmmakers and events around the screenings.

DOWNTOWN BELOIT SPRING WINE WALK:

Downtown Beloit Association (557 E Grand Ave) on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sip and stroll Saturday at the Downtown Beloit Spring Wine Walk. Or save some steps and take the trolly as you savor the day and a variety of wines. You must be 21 or older. You’ll get a commemorative wine glass with your general admission and get even more goodies if you choose VIP tickets, while they last. Get to downtown Beloit early so you can start your stroll at 2 o’clock.

WISCONSIN SINGERS CONCERT:

Edgerton Performing Arts Center (200 Elm High Dr) on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Hear some of our state’s most beautiful voices at the Wisconsin Singers concert, including school kids who got creative guidance from the Britain’s Got Talent TV show. Saturday’s opening act will be Edgerton elementary students performing the new school anthems they composed with award-winning songwriter Danny Gough (goff) from the English group, Class Dynamix.

These anthems were written to help these young people build their confidence and self-esteem through song. The headlining act is the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Wisconsin Singers with a 90 minute show themed “Something’s Coming!” Singing, dancing, and 8-piece band and big Badger spirit on stage.

THE MONKEES CELEBRATED BY MICKY DOLENZ:

The Pabst Theater(144 E Wells S,) on Sunday, April 23 at 8 p.m..

The last surviving member of the band, The Monkees, Micky Dolenz visits Milwaukee Sunday night to share music and memories. In addition to the Monkees multi-media presentation, you’ll hear the hits and the “Headquarters” album in its entirety performed by Dolenz and his backing band.

On Sunday, Quilts for Veterans will be presented on Sunday afternoon at 1.

