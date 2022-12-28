WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022. It’s unclear how many people or vehicles were involved, but it was severe enough to force all westbound lanes closed for several hours.

Brookfield Police are at the scene to direct traffic, investigate and assist anyone who was involved in the accident. As of 1:30 p.m., authorities expect the closure and clean-up to last until 2:45 p.m. at the earliest with a chance to impact the first round of afternoon/early evening commutes.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

