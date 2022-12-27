MEQUON, Wis. — Josh Lipp, a paramedic and firefighter for the Mequon Fire Department, is a hero to many. But on the day before Christmas Eve, his selflessness put him in harms way as he suffered numerous severe injuries in a tragic collision on I-894.

Lipp, who has been with the Mequon Fire Department since 2009, pulled over on I-894 at National Ave around 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 23 when he witnessed a serious car accident in harsh winter conditions.

He rushed out of his vehicle to check on the victims and render aid, but while speaking to an injured driver, another vehicle crashed into both of them.

In turn, Lipp spent his Christmas in the ICU nursing a handful of injuries that threatened his life. He remains at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he is being monitored and treated for his wounds. The driver who he tried saving tragically died at the scene due to the repeated trauma.

Now, the Professional Firefighters Association of Wisconsin is gathering donations to help cover the medical costs and rehabilitation that Lipp faces. So far, 657 donations have been gathered by Mequon community members, other firefighters/paramedics and people across Wisconsin who were touched by his bravery.

If you would like to contribute to this fund, you can do so by clicking here and visiting the PFFW donation page established for Lipp and his family.

