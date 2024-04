Justin Garcia recaps the Bucks win over the Celtics to snap their four-game losing skid, gives an update on Giannis’ left calf strain, looks at what the Bucks need to do in these final 3 regular season games to secure the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the play of Khris Middleton in the win over the Celtics and a preview of the regular season home-finale against the Orlando Magic.