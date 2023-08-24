The Milwaukee Brewers have been a team of many ups and downs this season.

In other words, it is a typical season for most baseball organizations.

However, this one has felt a bit different. Let’s be honest: expectations in March and April, at least for most fans, probably didn’t leave them expecting a race for the NL Central crown was a realistic outlook.

Fast forward to where we are today, and thanks to the work of senior VP and general manager Matt Arnold, the Brewers are precisely in that position most fans, including myself, didn’t think they would be.

For Arnold, it began in December.

After being on the job for less than two months, Arnold made a splash, sending away Esteury Ruiz for William Contreras – who, in large part, has been one of the top catchers this season in all of baseball.

At the trade deadline this season, even without making the splash most fans always crave, Arnold was able to address areas of need. Adding a veteran, defensive-minded first-baseman in Carlos Santana and adding another right-handed bat in Mark Canha.

During the Brewer’s most recent road trip, both Canha and Santana played significant roles in walking away with six wins over nine games.

For Arnold, it has been a nonstop commitment to creating a great defensive team while focusing on adding pitching depth and not being afraid of calling up guys like Joey Wiemer, Brice Turang, Sal Frelick, and Abner Uribe. All of those guys are playing big-time roles for a first-place team.

It’s easy to pound the fist on the table when a GM does a lousy job, but when they do the opposite, and in this case, what Matt Arnold has done for Milwaukee, it needs to be recognized.