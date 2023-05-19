It’s that time of the year. The weather is warming up, final exams are being had, and school days are slowly coming to an end.

Could the Milwaukee Brewers be in the midst of their own test?

After beginning the season winning 14 of their first 19, I think it is safe to say the Milwaukee Brewers have slowed down a little bit since then.

After recently dropping two out of three games in St. Louis this week, the most significant loss in that series might not have been the games but could be the left lat injury that was suffered by starter Wade Miley, leaving the Brewers down yet another starter.

The unfortunate and early storyline of the 2023 Brewers is evident: Injuries.

Luis Urias, Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, and Garrett Mitchell, to name a few.

It’s relatively early-ish yet for anything to be determined for the season, but the first big test for the Brewers this season is currently underway.

Don’t look now, but that team we all despise in the Cardinals have won eight of their last ten, slowly making up some ground in the N.L. Central Division.

Yes, I’m aware they are in first place, but can they sustain it? Or at least maintain a healthy roster?

Not crazy to ask by the way things have sorted out for the Crew in just under two months.

I expect the team to remain competitive and lean on guys like Corbin Burnes and Christian Yelich, but it is obvious school is in session, and the Brewers must ace this test to have a memorable summer.