There are 1000 reasons the Brewers sweep of the New York Mets is more than satisfying.

Let’s begin with pre-season expectations.

So-called experts view the Mets as a playoff team, and many believe the Mets will win the competitive NL East.

Expectations for the Brewers are not as lofty…or at least they weren’t.

How about payroll? The Mets begin the season with a total payroll exceeding $336 million dollars – the highest in Major League Baseball.

The Brewers total payroll is just over $108 million dollars.

Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer will make just under half of that this season alone.

For me, it’s not about payroll or pre-season expectations. It’s the way the Brewers rattled off three in a row that stands out the most.

The Brewers not only completed a three-game sweep, but they dominated one of the best teams in the National League in every facet of the game.

The Brewers outscored the Mets 26-6.

The Brewers defense shined behind a stable of arms that kept the Mets off the scoreboard in 24 of the 27 innings played.

Rookie Garrett Mitchell hit three home runs in two games, including a walk-off in the series finale.

Joey Wiemer and Brice Turang both went deep in the series and flashed gold glove worthy leather.

Payroll is a tangible number in Major League Baseball…and no team is spending more than the Mets.

Heart, hustle, energy and confidence are intangibles that don’t show up in a box score.

The Brewers have all of that in spades.

