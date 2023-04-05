Nearly five grams of cocaine, four firearms and 20 pounds of marijuana seized by police after a drug investigation led by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Offfice in the city of Delavan.

The Drug Enforcement Unit’s investigation included controlled buys of cocaine and culminated with a search warrant that was executed at a home in the city on March 31, 2023.

Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies and Delavan police officers located inside of the residence and seized 4.87 grams of Cocaine, 7.67 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and 19.9 pounds of marijuana.

Four guns were also confiscated from the residence, one of which had been reported as stolen. In addition, over $38,000 was confiscated from inside the house.

Residents Reynaldo Miranda Jr and Damien R. Miranda were arrested and transported to the Walworth County Jail. They are facing numerous drugs and weapons charges.