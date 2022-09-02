MIWLAUKEE – The Packers, Bucks and Brewers team up with Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. to honor veterans with a “life-changing” trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and experience a day of honor and recognition.

Bucks, Brewers and Packers representatives are slated to speak.



The flight is set for Oct. 8 and will honor about 240 war vets from Wisconsin with a one day, free trip to the D.C.

“We hope that these 240 veteran walk away with the knowledge that their service and sacrifices so many decades ago are appreciated,” Stars and Stripes Honor Flight President Karyn Roelke says. “Not only by the Packers, Brewers and Bucks but by the communities of Milwaukee and Green Bay.”