Another tough pill to swallow for the city of Milwaukee.

ESPN’s Buster Olney is reporting that Coors Field in Denver, Colorado has been chosen to host this year’s MLB All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball rightfully opted to move the game out of Atlanta due to voting laws passed in Georgia last month.

I’m sure baseball will have good reasons for choosing Denver over Milwaukee.

The thin air will be great for the Home Run Derby.

But I’d like to hear the answer to this question: why not Milwaukee?

Man, we just made too much sense.

A passionate baseball city.

A weather-proof ballpark.

A perfect place to honor Hank Aaron.

Infrastructure in place and ready to roll in the wake of our major event whiffs of 2020.

But most importantly, we wanted it.

Mayor Barrett couldn’t have made that more clear.

Baseball still decided to go in a different direction.

Fine.

Let’s not mope or hang our heads.

Let’s just keeping trying.

What’s next? An NBA All-Star Weekend? An NFL Draft? Another shot at a convention?

All we can do is keep throwing our hat into the ring.

