The cruise industry has been put into port since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. That could be changing later this year.

“We’ve got a no sail order that goes through September if they can’t comply with any of the restrictions,” says Rose Gray with Fox World Travel.

Cruise lines are beginning to plan for new safety measures once they get the green light to proceed.

“They’re doing a lot of testing,” says Gray. “They’re seeing what this looks like, how this feels. What about kids? How does this impact children? Things like that have to be ironed out yet.”

Another option being considered is if they will require crew and passengers to have the COVID vaccine.

