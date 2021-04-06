Since their Opening Day comeback victory over the Twins, the Brewers have managed just five runs in three games.

Memories of a dismal 2020 at the plate are conjuring in the minds of fans, but Craig Counsell isn’t sweating.

The Brewers manager believes the bats will wake up.

“It’s four games, 15 at-bats for each guy. We haven’t scored a bunch of runs, and we will,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ. “You want to score runs, and at the start of the season, it probably gets magnified a little bit, but we’ll score runs.”

Counsell and his Brewers were busy on Monday night, so they missed Aaron Rodgers’ debut as host of Jeopardy!

But, Counsell thinks there’s a member of his clubhouse that could rival Rodgers’ performance.

“There’s no question. Brent Suter. He is the most qualified. He would be entertaining. He’d be like Alex Trebek and Jim Carrey combined. There’d be some humor and some great knowledge in there.”

The Brewers will miss Jeopardy! again tonight.

They’re back in action against the Cubs.

