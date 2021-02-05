LeBron James, as is often the case, is right.

The NBA’s decision to hold an All-Star Game in early March is a slap in the face.

Not just to LeBron, but to players across the league.

LeBron is citing rest as the primary reason that he’s frustrated.

After a historically short, 71-day offseason, he was looking forward to having 5 days off to regroup. And that’s totally fair, especially for a 36-year old, playing in his 18th NBA season.

But James isn’t just looking out for himself.

Even well-rested players that didn’t play in the NBA’s Bubble last summer are now at risking of contracting COVID-19 at the All-Star Game in Atlanta, a city that’s, for all intents and purposes, wide open.

The reason the NBA is willing to risk all of this is the same reason as it always is: money.

If there’s money to be made on an event, the NBA is going to hold it.

I see the league’s side of it, too. Local revenue is cratering with fans not able to attend games.

I’m sure NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sees this as a way to look out for fans and for his member teams.

But the players already risked a lot last summer to make the bubble happen.

Who knows? The league may have to ask the players to bubble up again.

The players are the league’s most important asset, and right now, Silver is asking his most important asset to shut up and dribble.

That’s not right.