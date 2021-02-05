If you’re traveling through Antigo, Wisconsin, it’s hard to miss the Buccaneers-themed home of Roger Hornbuckle.

“Everybody knows me as the guy with the Buccaneer house from the outside to the inside,” he told WTMJ.

His team’s last Super Bowl appearance came in 2003 when Tampa Bay beat the Oakland Raiders, but Roger has stuck with them through thick and thin.

“I get a lot of comments,” Roger said. “People that were telling us we’re not going to go anywhere, or our quarterback is not good.”

Roger says he was in Green Bay for the NFC Championship, but he kept the gloating to a minimum after the win.

“I didn’t really brag to [friends and family] at all,” he said. “But I gave them the grin and they knew.”

He knows there’s still a giant hurdle to clear before his team can hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

“Like for every game I’m nervous, nervous, nervous. First kickoff I calm down a little, but then the rollercoaster begins.”

Roger also keeps the same Sunday routine on every gameday.

“I put on my Buccaneers socks every Sunday, same ones,” he said. “I go get something to eat at McDonald’s–same sandwich–come back home, get my jersey on and we’re ready to roll.”