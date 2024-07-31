Green Bay — Jordan Love took the field for his fourth practice today, since signing his record contract extension with the Green Bay Packers.

Now, some fans are wondering if the contract will negatively impact Love’s performance on the field.

“I don’t think anyone’s really worried about him being complacent or saying, ‘okay now that I got paid, I’ve arrived’,” said ESPN Wisconsin host Jason Wilde.

Instead, Wilde said his main concern is that Love will put undue pressure on himself to justify his contract. While Love continues to put in work on the field, the Green Bay Packers have also been hard at work, narrowing down the kicker battle.

The frontrunners currently consist of Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph, after the Packers released kicker James Turner. While Carlson and Joseph remain neck-and-neck, experts believe Carlson will earn the title, because of his rookie contract.

As for the remainder of training camp, if you’re planning to make the trek to Lambeau Field, Wilde has one big tip for you – wear sunscreen! Wilde also said he understands the importance of creating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for every fan who comes to visit.

“I never lose sight of the fact that as a conduit to the fans, of how much Packers fans care about their team.”