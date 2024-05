How does 2024 compare to other presidential election years?

Can a reporter “turn off” his news curiosity when he’s not on the air?

Wisconsin Morning News Erik Bilstad has spent more than twenty years at 620WTMJ. He sat down with Decision Wisconsin Podcast Host Steve Scaffidi for a look ahead, and a look back, at covering state and national politics for Wisconsin’s radio station.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, airing 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.