MILWAUKEE — Grammy-nominated country singer and songwriter Luke Combs is in Milwaukee for two nights of shows at American Family Field, where he debuted a brand-new song with a performance published to his social media accounts.

Combs took to social media, sharing his new song titled “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” with raw vocals and an acoustic guitar. Along with the heartfelt melody, which is not a rendition of the ballpark classic, this video showcases much of the Milwaukee Brewers’ beautiful home of American Family Field.

I'm at the ballpark, so I figured I'd share a new one called "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

He sits atop the bleachers with the Brewers’ green outfield, signature roof and new LED board highlighted in the background.

Brewers President of Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger joined Wisconsin’s Morning News on Friday morning, discussing Luke Combs’ visit to Milwaukee, what these concerts mean for the Brewers’ ballpark, and how fans can park for the concerts.

“It’s pretty cool. He’s a phenomenal entertainer and the fact that we put these shows on sale and they were almost sold out instantly reflects how popular he is and how good he is, so it’s gonna be a great two nights at the ballpark,” Schlesinger told WTMJ.

He told WTMJ that more than 41,000 tickets have been sold, and while some tickets are still available, the remaining seats are generally not in the best locations.

With such immense crowds being drawn to American Family Field for these shows, plenty of attention falls on the parking situation. Schlesinger confirmed that the ballpark has reverted to their original parking system with attendants on-site to help facilitate the process.

“There will be cashiers at the entrances to the lots, so people will hopefully have pre-paid and they’ll just scan their pre-paid parking or do a credit card transaction,” Schlesinger said. “We’re doing testing on the new system, and all the testing so far has been great, so I think relatively soon, we’re going to be launching it, but for these two concert nights, we’re gonna go to the cashier system.”

This decision was made in light of recent issues with a new parking system that would’ve required attendees to register their license plate and parking payment via mobile device or QR codes.

