MILWAUKEE — Popular Milwaukee-based Chef Adam Pawlak, the owner of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar, was a competitor on Thursday night’s Season 36 premiere of “Beat Bobby Flay” on the Food Network. He joined Greg Matzek and Jessica Tighe on Wisconsin’s Midday News to discuss his experience.

Chef Pawlak, who competed on Food Network’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Superchef Grudge Match” in the past, is no stranger to TV cooking competitions. This time around, Pawlak said he was “super comfortable” on the show and let his personality show as he joked around with the crowd, judges and Flay himself.

He was able to win the first round of the competition and advance to a face off with Bobby Flay. Chef Pawlak selected steak and potatoes as the dish both he and Flay would make in their head-to-head cook off, and in Pawlak’s own words, he “had Bobby on the ropes for sure”.

In the end, Bobby Flay emerged victorious but judges admitted to the two dishes were neck-and-neck with each other.

So now that he has a third Food Network cooking competition under his belt, what is next for Chef Adam Pawlak? He told WTMJ he will “keep tagging Bobby Flay and Food Network for a rematch until I get it”.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Is Yeli back? Turang’s quantum leap & An Underrated Defender | Dom’s In-Season Brewers Notebook