GREEN BAY, Wis. — NFL free agency is off to an eventful start for the Green Bay Packers as they make another big move in signing free-agent safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal. The former New York Giant will make about $17M per year throughout this deal, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.
The move comes after former Packers safety Darnell Savage signed a 3-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars a few hours before signing McKinney.
McKinney is only 24 years old and tallied a combined 116 tackles this past season.
