GREEN BAY, Wis. — NFL free agency is off to an eventful start for the Green Bay Packers as they make another big move in signing free-agent safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal. The former New York Giant will make about $17M per year throughout this deal, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

More Packers moves: Free-agent safety Xavier McKinney is signing a four-year, $68 million deal – a $17M per year average – with the Green Bay Packers. Agent David Mulugheta confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/tNy4F6YkHc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The move comes after former Packers safety Darnell Savage signed a 3-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars a few hours before signing McKinney.

McKinney is only 24 years old and tallied a combined 116 tackles this past season.

RELATED: Green Bay Packers sign Josh Jacobs, cut Aaron Jones

RELATED: David Bakhtiari says heartfelt goodbye to Green Bay after 11 years with the Packers