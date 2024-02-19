MILWAUKEE — Right-handed pitcher (RHP) Brandon Woodruff is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers’ bullpen on a new two-year deal, as reported by the MLB Network and confirmed by various sources shortly after.

The initial report came from Jon Heyman, who reported it would be a two-year deal. The team has yet to make this signing official as they settle into American Family Field of Phoenix for Spring Training.

Manager Pat Murphy had high praise for Woodruff in speaking with 620 WTMJ’s Dominic Cotroneo:

“This guy’s special, man. You can’t talk about the greatest era of Brewers history and not talk about Brandon Woodruff,” Murphy told WTMJ. “He hasn’t had all of the accolades that Hader and Williams and Burnes have had, but he’s been rock solid and he’s trusted by every single person on his teams.”

Woodruff, who is entering his eighth season in Milwaukee and his major league career, is still nursing a shoulder injury for which he received surgery in October. He is expected to miss most or all of the 2024 MLB season to rehabilitate.

As detailed by MLB.com, Woodruff’s 3.10 ERA in 130 appearances marks Milwaukee’s best ERA for pitchers with at least 500 innings with the club. He was an All-Star in 2019 and 2021 with an overall record of 46-26 in his career.

As confirmed by 620 WTMJ’s Dominic Cotroneo, Woodruff remains eligible for the 60-day IL and will not impact the 40-man roster as the Brewers look toward the new season.

