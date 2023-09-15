MILWAUKEE — Brewers Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold is aware of the ESPN report, that former President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is on his way to the New York Mets.
While he couldn’t confirm or speak on the topic, Arnold told Wis. Morning News how much Stearns means to him.
“Whatever ends up happening (with Stearns’ future), I’m super excited for him,” Arnold said. “He’s done a lot for me and my entire family, and the entire community.
“David is as good as it gets. He’s a great teammate.”
Brewers’ Arnold assumes leadership role on son’s fantasy football team
Arnold is too busy to participate in a Football Fantasy League, but he told WTMJ he’s helping his 11-year-old son.
“I’m a senior advisor for my son,” Arnold laughed. “He’s looking at me for advice (during the league draft). I’m like: ‘Buddy I don’t know a lot of these players. I’m not going to be able to help you here, sorry!'”
When asked if he could share the name of his son’s team, Arnold said “I don’t think I can. It’s related to farts.”
