How about that Brewers pitching staff?

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff threw a complete game shutout on Monday night. The dominant performance came after Corbin Burnes threw eight scoreless no-hit innings on Sunday.

According to Elias, Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff are the first Brewers pitchers to throw consecutive scoreless starts of eight-plus innings since CC Sabathia and Ben Sheets on Aug. 8-9, 2008. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 12, 2023

“(Woodruff and Burnes) are really really good,” manager Craig Counsell told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(The last two games) make you appreciate just how special it is to watch them pitch.”

With the team riding its pitchers, will Counsell feel compelled to squeeze out as many innings as he can from them?

The short answer: No.

“It’s not necessarily about what’s happening during that game, but what happens the next time they pitch and how they recover,” he explained. “When you look at a team that wants to do something special in October, we want those players healthy as we move into the post-season.”