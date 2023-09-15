UPDATE at 11:00 a.m. CST on Friday, Sept. 15: Beginning with Friday night’s matchup against the Washington Nationals, the Milwaukee Brewers will debut their first-ever partnered jersey patch through a multi-year agreement with Northwestern Mutual.

As confirmed by the Brewers in a conference on Friday morning, Northwestern Mutual — a staple of the Milwaukee business community headquartered in Wisconsin’s largest city for more than a century — will be front and center on Brewers jerseys in the team’s signature navy blue and white.

WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano spoke exclusively with Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Brewers, to hear more about what this partnership means and how it benefits all parties involved. He estimates that that Milwaukee will be the 12th MLB franchise to add a patch with the goal of ultimately helping to build and sustain the team’s success.

“Every dollar that comes in, Mark [Attanasio] says, it’s going to be used for putting the best team on the field, exhancing the experience, keeping and retaining our best employees, and making sure the ballpark is great,” Schlesinger said.

As part of this agreement, the Brewers and Northwestern Mutual are expanding their respective partnerships wit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) — an organization dedicated to supporting research and families impacted by childhood cancer.

“We are really pleased to have a number of activations to support [the foundation], both in terms of financial contributions to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” Schlesinger told Vitrano. “[It’s] a testament to Northwestern Mutual that this was such a signature part of this deal. Sure, it’s going to be known as a jersey patch deal, but elements here are really focused on [ALSF] and working to bring awareness to childhood cancer.”

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers will hold a press conference this morning to make what they are calling a “significant business announcement”.

Not much is known about what the announcement will be, though it is not likely related to the on-going discussions over stadium funding.

This is a developing story; we’ll provide more details as they become available.

