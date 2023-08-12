MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police are searching for the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred July 30th near the intersection of Park Place and North Maryland Ave.

The victim of the assault states the attacker approached and attempted to make sexual contact. The victim was stabbed and then broke free from the suspect.

The image is a composite drawing given to Milwaukee Police by the victim. Milwaukee Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call (414) 935-7401 to give information to the police, or call (414) 224-Tips to make an anonymous call.