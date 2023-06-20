MILWAUKEE — Becoming a franchise quarterback in the NFL is a dream come true, but it also puts a target on your back. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is learning that the hard way as the internet, to absolutely no one’s surprise, ran away with a recent quote taken out of context.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the Bears fans out there. Go Pack Go!”

It’s a simple enough quote from Love, but Bears fans and sports media outlets took to social media in an attempt to make jokes about Love’s comment. However, the entire ordeal stemmed from an innocent interaction and an act of kindness from Love in the first place.

While in attendance for a football camp in France, Love was approached by Christophe — a French father whose two sons participated in the camp. A Bears fan since studying abroad in Illinois more than 30 years ago, Christophe was compelled to ask Love for a nice message on video in honor of the holiday.

“As a person, honestly, he was super cool to the kids and everyone in that camp,” Christophe explained exclusively to WTMJ’s Tony Cartagena. “He never shied away [from] anything. [Love] signed autographs, obviously, made some videos and took photos with everyone asking.”

The quote circulated the internet, picking on Love for seemingly being nice to the Bears and their fans. However, for Christophe, it feels like the entire situation has been blown far out of proportion.

“Some people are talking about what he said and how he said it in the video. What people need to understand — that was right in the middle of that camp with kids going all around,” Christophe said. “That’s out of context and don’t be rude with what he said, because there is no need for that, really.”

Cool and confident as ever, Jordan Love barely gave it a second thought. The 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love took to social media with a quick response to the online buzz his video drew:

Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day 🙌🏽 https://t.co/OM2X5kESXR — JLove (@jordan3love) June 19, 2023

